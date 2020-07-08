Propaganda against FCCI president condemned



Trade body leaders condemned the 'fake news' and propaganda against the president of the Faridpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI).





In a statement on Sunday, businessmen alleged that a vested quarter led by a journalist tried to defame FCCI President Siddiqur Rahman through disseminating fake news and post on social media.





The allegations were made in a press conference at Faridpur on Sunday. "A journalist named Prabir Sikder is running fake propaganda against the seasoned businessman after fail to avail illegal benefits from him. Such evil activities are conflict with digital security act-2018," read a statement signed by FCCI Vice-President Munir Hossain.





The chamber directors claimed that FCCI chief Siddiqur Rahman has been running manufacturing and trading business with ethics. He has employed over 300 people through his different ventures of Shrabonee Construction, Alauddin Trading, Alauddin Auto Bricks. Besides, Siddiqur also played role as general secretary at District Auto Bricks Owners Association.

