Kangana is spending her precious moments with family



Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Kangana Ranaut is spending her precious time with family in Manali. Recently, Kangna's team shared a video on social media where we can see her spending leisure time with family. She organized a picnic in the litigants where the actress was seen having a great time with her family members.





In her latest video, Kangana is seen reacting to river's cold water while holding a wine glass, rolling on the grass, playing with nephew Prithvi, dancing on LataMangeshkar-Mohammed Rafi's song "ChhupGaeSaareNazare" from the1969 film 'Do Raaste'. Overall, the whole video is a montage of Kangana and her family enjoying their day out.







KanganaRanaut shared the sumptuous video on Instagram for her fans and captioned it, "Kanganaorganised a picnic for her family, and because of lockdown, there are no tourists in the valley. The result?A freedom-filled and happy time in the valley that she hasn't seen in years. Nature has a way of healing us and everything has a silver lining, we need to look for it!"

Leave Your Comments