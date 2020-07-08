Published:  03:27 AM, 08 July 2020

Kangana is spending her precious moments with family

Kangana is spending her precious moments with family

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Kangana Ranaut is spending her precious time with family in Manali. Recently, Kangna's team shared a video on social media where we can see her spending leisure time with family. She organized a picnic in the litigants where the actress was seen having a great time with her family members.

In her latest video, Kangana is seen reacting to river's cold water while holding a wine glass, rolling on the grass, playing with nephew Prithvi, dancing on LataMangeshkar-Mohammed Rafi's song "ChhupGaeSaareNazare" from the1969 film 'Do Raaste'. Overall, the whole video is a montage of Kangana and her family enjoying their day out.

KanganaRanaut shared the sumptuous video on Instagram for her fans and captioned it, "Kanganaorganised a picnic for her family, and because of lockdown, there are no tourists in the valley. The result?A freedom-filled and happy time in the valley that she hasn't seen in years. Nature has a way of healing us and everything has a silver lining, we need to look for it!"


Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From Entertainment

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »