Maria Nur busy with YouTube



Popular television presenter Maria Nur has been spending time at home since mid-March due to coronavirus. At this time she has presented several shows online. A few days ago, she opened her own YouTube channel and she is currently spending busy time with that.





Maria Nur says she is creating different types of content for her channel. This includes videos of some cooking recipes centered on Eid al-Adha. She will bring some easy and fun cooking for the viewers.





She has also created a celebrity live show titled 'Maria Challenge' for social media. Many popular stars have been guests in the program. "We have been mentally ill in many ways while under home quarantine," Maria said. The idea is to do a 'Maria Challenge' show."





The show airs every Saturday at 9pm. The shooting of the drama-movie which was stopped due to coronavirus has started. She also wants to return to shooting. Before that she wants to ensure complete health protection.

