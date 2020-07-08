Selim in title role 'Abba' with Urmila



A special drama titled 'Abba' has been madeon the occasion of coming Eid to telecast in a TV channel. National Film Award winner noted actor and director Shahiduzzaman Selim played the title role in the drama. For the first time, promising director Ruman Roni has made a play casting Shahiduzzaman Selim. In the drama, Urmila Srabonti Kar acted in role of Selim's daughter, Joba. Anisur Rahman Milon also acted in the drama.





Shooting of Abba was done adjacent to Dhaka on July 4 and 5. While talking about acting in the Eid drama Selim said, "Story of the drama is related to Coronavirus where I played the title role. My role is Kader. During Corona, we took part in shooting of the drama with huge risk maintaining social distance and hygiene.





The unit tried to ensure its level best carefulness during shooting. For the first time, I worked under Ruman Roni's direction. As it was my first work with him, so it was really difficult for me to say something about him. But he had intention to do better work. If the viewer's enjoy the drama in Eid then our efforts will become successful."

