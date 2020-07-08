Bangladesh Navy provides health and safety equipment to Jatiya Sangshad





Bangladesh Navy has provided health and safety equipments to Jatiya Sangsad today. Captain M Akhter Hasan handovered the materials on behalf of Navy to additional secretary of Jatiya Sangsad M Nuruzzaman and chief medical officer.

As a part of COVID-19 response initiatives a total of 2800 masks, 1300 set hand gloves, 120 pieces personal protective equipment (PPE), 70 pieces special safety goggles, 120 hand sanitizers, 110 face shields, 9 IER thermometers and other safety equipments are distributed by Bangladesh Navy to all staffs and officers of Jatiya Sangsad.





Besides, Bangladesh Navy is regularly distributing relief and motivating people to follow health guidelines.





