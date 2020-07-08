Covid-19: US-Bangla brings back 153 Bangladeshis from UAE





A special flight of US-Bangla Airlines on Wednesday brought back 153 Bangladeshi nationals stranded in the United Arab Emirates.





“A US-Bangla special flight, carrying the stranded Bangladeshis, landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 4:35 am,” said a press release.





US-Bangla Airlines has operated the special flight under the auspices of Bangladesh Air Force Welfare Trust to facilitate the repatriation of Bangladeshi expatriates stranded in Dubai.





The special flight was operated on the Dubai-Dhaka route with US-Bangla Boeing 737-800 aircraft.









The press release said that every passenger from Dubai carried a coronavirus negative certificate.





Due to the outbreak of Covid-19, a large number of expatriate Bangladeshis were stranded in various cities in the UAE for more than three months.

Leave Your Comments