Published:  01:10 PM, 08 July 2020

Veteran journalist D P Barua passes away

 Former Managing Director and Chief Editor of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha(BSS) D P Barua passed away at his Maghbazar residence this morning.

He was over 90.

He had been suffering from various old age complications.


