Coronavirus in Bangladesh: 46 more deaths, 3,489 new cases reported









The death toll from coronavirus in Bangladesh mounted to 2,197 on Wednesday as the health authorities confirmed the death of 46 more patients in the last 24 hours.





Besides, 3,489 new Covid-19 cases were detected after testing 15,672 samples, taking the total confirmed coronavirus cases to 1,72,134.





Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily health bulletin.





Besides, 2,736 more people made recovery during the period, she said.





Read Also: Global Covid-19 death toll hits 5,43,535 as the pandemic getting worse





Global situation





The global death toll from coronavirus reached 5,43,535 while the confirmed coronavirus cases stood at 11,798, 678 on Wednesday morning, according to the Centre for System Science and Engineering of Johns Hopkins University.





According to JHU data, Brazil has come up to the second position after the US with 1,668,589 cases and 66,741 deaths as of Wednesday.





South Asian country India has come to the third position again with 719,665 Covid-19 cases. The country has so far reported 20,160 deaths.





Meanwhile, Russia counted the fourth highest Covid-19 cases- 693,215 till the date.





Among the countries, the US has been the worst-hit with the highest recorded deaths of 131,455 patients and about 2,993,759confirmed cases.





Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year.





The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

Leave Your Comments