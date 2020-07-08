Irregularities in Regent Hospital to be unveiled: PM









Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said the irregularities in Regent Hospital over coronavirus test will be unveiled though investigations.





"The government has taken initiatives in every step, we’ll dig out all the irregularities, we’ve already arrested the culprits," she said.





The Prime Minister said this while taking part in an unscheduled debate initiated by BNP MP Hanunur Rashid in Parliament.





Sheikh Hasina also said she would have been happy had the BNP MP divulged those earlier. "No one provided those information to us, we, from the government, digs out those, we’ve taken steps…Rab [members] had been there and taken proper measurers," she said.





About the corruption and irregularities in distribution of government relief materials during this Covid-19 period, the Prime Minister said the government is giving assistance to 50 lakh families and a list is prepared for this.





"The list is being prepared based on three steps of scrutiny…we’re also matching their names as per their NIDs and their names in the voter list, after examining those properly we’re giving the assistance to those who need it," she said.





She said these assistance are being sent through their mobile phones or bank accounts. "We’ve taken some time for this scrutiny. We’re dropping all the fake names."





Earlier taking floor on point of order, BNP MP Harunur Rashid said Regent Hospital has so far provided fake coronavirus test results and demanded money from the government. “The Health Ministry and Health Department have given it license.”





He mentioned that there were irregularities in providing licenses to private hospitals. "It was done based on party affiliation. As a result, many capable and efficient hospitals did not get licenses."





The BNP MP mentioned that Regent Hospital played with the lives of so many people spreading coronavirus. "Those who are involved in this shouldn’t be kept alive, they should be put on crossfire," he demanded.





Harun raised the matter of irregularities in disbursing financial assistance to 50 lakh families and demanded stern action against the culprits irrespective of their party affiliation.

