MP Papul to lose seat if he’s Kuwaiti citizen: PM





If independent MP Mohammad Shahid Islam, elected from Laxmipur-2, is a Kuwait citizen then his seat will be declared vacant, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Wednesday.





"We’re in talks with Kuwait (government) whether he (Mohammad Shahid Islam) is a citizen of Kuwait or not…we’ll look into it. If he’s a citizen of Kuwait, then we’ve to vacant his seat because law will take its own course. We’ve launched investigation against him in our country, too," she said.





The Prime Minister said this while taking part in an unscheduled debate initiated by BNP MP Hanunur Rashid in Parliament.





The BNP MP raised the question of citizenship of Mohammad Shahid Islam arrested in Kuwait.





Hanunur Rashid cited news of various newspapers where Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said Kuwaiti authorities detained Bangladeshi MP to face money laundering and human trafficking charges as a “local resident” of the Middle Eastern country as he was on a visit there without using diplomatic or official passport.”





Hasina mentioned that the independent MP in the last general election sought nomination from Awami League, but she did not give him nomination for Laxmipur-2 constituency. “That seat was allotted for Jatiya Party. Later, he (Shahid Islam) joined the election as an independent candidate. Jatiya Party gave nomination to Noman, but he did not participate in the election.”





She also said Shahid Islam somehow made his wife MP from a seat reserved for women. "But she’s not our nominated or elected MP."

Leave Your Comments