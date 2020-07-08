Speakers for strong coordination between govt, NGOs to face Covid challenges





Speakers in a virtual dialogue on Wednesday underscored the need for a strong coordination among the government institutions and the NGOs to tackle the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.





They came up with the suggestion in a webinar on ‘Experiences from the current situation at the grassroots level: Achievements and Challenges’ organised by Citizen's Platform for SDGs, Bangladesh.





Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya, convenor of the platform and distinguished fellow of Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) moderated the function while Badiul Alam Majumdar, secretary of civil society platform Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) presided over it.





Badiul Alam Majumdar said different organizations have taken vast programmes to tackle the coronavirus problems but should be done in a coordinated manner.





“We have to lay emphasis on three issues -- communication, coordination and community engagement---to tackle the COVID-19 situation. There is lack of resources and absence of coordination in the country. Data scarcity is also a big problem here,” he said.





‘Everyone should be more conscious to prevent the pandemic. The government should utilize NGOs and volunteers to tackle the COVID-19 situation,” he added.





Executive Director of Campaign for Popular Education (CAMPE) and former adviser to a previous caretaker government, Rasheda K Choudhury said there is a lack of coordination among the NGOs during the works. “Even data scarcity is a big problem in the country. It should be addressed.” she also said.





Professor Mustafizur Rahman, Distinguished Fellow of CPD, said natural disaster including recent Amphan posed a challenge amid the coronavirus pandemic in the country.





“Our country’s problems should be resolved at local level through good coordination. Accurate data is significant to resolve these properly,” he also said.





Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya suggested the government to take proper policy strategy to implement the SDGs overcoming the existing situation.





