Global Covid-19 death toll hits 5,43,535 as the pandemic getting worse









The global death toll from coronavirus reached 5,43,535 while the confirmed coronavirus 11,798, 678 as of Wednesday morning, according to the Centre for System Science and Engineering of Johns Hopkins University (JHU).





According to JHU data, Brazil has grabbed the second position after the US with 1,668,589 cases and 66,741 deaths while India taken the third position again with 719,665 cases. India has so far reported 20,160 deaths.





Meanwhile, Russia counted the fourth highest Covid-19 cases -- 693,215 -- till date.





Among the countries, the US has been the worst-hit with the highest recorded deaths of 131,455 patients and about 2,993,759confirmed cases.





Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year.





The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.





Situation in Bangladesh





Bangladesh confirmed its first cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18 but it has been seeing a sharp rise in both new cases and deaths in recent weeks.





Bangladesh’s health authorities reported 3,027 new coronavirus cases and 55 deaths in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, taking the total cases to 168,645 cases and deaths to 2,151.

Leave Your Comments