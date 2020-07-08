Quick and safe Rohingya repatriation good for all: India









India has said repatriation of Rohingyas in a quick, safe and sustainable manner will be good for all noting that it feels the necessity of Rohingya repatriation.





Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar conveyed to his Bangladesh counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen that India feels the necessity of quick repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar.





The Indian Minister has written a letter to the Bangladesh Foreign Minister where the issue was mentioned, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here.





Jaishankar highly appreciated Bangladesh's generosity and humanity shown by sheltering Rohingyas in Bangladesh.





He reaffirmed his government's commitment to stay beside the Bangladesh government and its people to overcome the challenges of COVID-19.





The Indian External Affairs Minister also said the partnership between the two countries will continue for the development of the two countries.





Bangladesh wants other countries to share the burden of providing better life and living for persecuted Rohingyas in their own countries or relocate and settle them in third countries.





Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen recently said almost three years have passed and although Myanmar agreed to take them back, not a single Rohingya went back home yet.





Bangladesh is now hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar district and most of them entered Bangladesh since August 25, 2017 amid military crackdowns in Rakhine State of Myanmar.

