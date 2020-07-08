Feast on the 5-star menu from home with Le Méridien

To help people to recreate the five-star experience athome while maintaining social distancing, Le Méridien Dhaka is providing atakeaway menu. The menu will consist of various options – from healthy saladsthat will boost the immunity power of the body to gourmet meals and artisanalconfectionary.

Maintaining full hygiene standard, the hotel’s kitchen isready to deliver 3-5 course meals along with À La Carte menu of pizza,desserts, cakes, coffee, and grab and go options of burgers and sandwiches. The3-5 course meals will vary from Local, Italian, and Arabic menu with a pricerange of BDT 3,900++ to BDT 6,500++ per person.

Now, diners can easily recreate Italian feast experiencefrom home with 5-course meal consisting of Parmigiana Di Melanzane (eggplant,buffalo mozzarella, and tomato sauce), Verdure GrigliateAlleErbe (assortedgrilled vegetable), Minestrone Toscano soup, Pizza (flavor of your choice),Lasagna Modenese, Pollo Alla Diavolo (chicken), dessert (choose from an arrayof options), and drinks.

In the meantime, diners can also recreate the Arabicatmosphere with a 4-course meal consisting of Arabic Cold Mezzeh (Hummus), Soup(Harira Soup), Dajaj Shish Taouk, dessert of your choice, Om Ali or fruits, anddrinks.

Local takeaway menus will also be available consisting ofsalads, starters, main courses, desserts, and drinks. Le Méridien Dhaka isproviding a set menu for 10 people consists of various Bengali salads, chutney,Hilsha Fry, Kacchi Biriyani, Beef Kalabhuna, Tandoori Chicken, Assorted FrenchPastries, Fruits, Drinks, and different other dishes for BDT 30,000++.

On this occasion, ConstantinosS. Gavriel, GeneralManager, Le Méridien Dhaka, said, “Despite the challenges that we are currentlyfacing with the pandemic, the entire team of Le Méridien Dhaka is trying toadapt to new creative solutions to meet the demand of our cherished customers.Backing the experts’ advice and efforts to encourage the public to maintainsocial distancing and to stay home, we are pleased to bring a takeaway menu forour guests. We want our valued customers to recreate the experience of LeMéridien Dhaka service at their home.”

For order or more information please call: 01990900900 or01966660073

Leave Your Comments