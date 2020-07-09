Regent's Mirpur branch sealed off

Members of Rapid Action Battalion sealed off another branch of Regent Hospital in Mirpur on Wednesday. -Zahidul Islam



Members of Rapid Action Battalion on Wednesday sealed off another branch of Regent Hospital in Mirpur for their alleged involvement in issuing fake Covid-19 test certificates and collecting money from coronavirus patients.





A mobile court of Rab led by its Executive Magistrate Sarwoer Alam conducted the drive around 4:30pm and sealed off the branch at Mirpur-12, said Deputy Director (Media) of the Rab headquarters Senior ASP Sujoy Sarker, reports UNB.





Meanwhile, a Dhaka court today placed seven Regent Hospital employees on a five-day remand in a case filed over their alleged involvement in issuing fake Covid-19 test certificates.A case was filed against 16 people including the managing director and chairman of Regent Hospital.





Inspector Faisal of Rab filed the case at Uttara West Police Station on Tuesday night, officer-in-charge of the police station, Tapan Chandra Saha told UNB on Wednesday.





Earlier, Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) sealed off the head office of Regent Group and its hospital in the city's Uttara after they were found involved in issuing fake Covid-19 test certificates and collecting money from Covid-19 patients.=A mobile court of the elite force conducted drives at the head office of the group and the Uttara branch of its hospital separately on Tuesday afternoon.





On Monday, Rab also conducted separate drives at the Uttara and Mirpur branches of Regent Hospital and arrested eight people for issuing fake Covid-19 test certificates and collecting money from Covid-19 patients.





Leave Your Comments