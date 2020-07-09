UNO provides financial assistance to corona patients

UNO Sumi Akter hands over a cheque to a corona patient in Shaistaganj of Habiganj on Wednesday. -AA



Two corona patients on Wednesday got financial assistance from the Upazila Nirbahi Officer in Saistaganj of Habiganj. UNO Sumi Akter handed over cheques to college student Abdul Waheed Raja, son of Nur Islam of Charhamua village and and Ismail Hossain, son of Abdur Rakib of Kalimnagar village, on behalf of the district administration. UNO Sumi Akter said, "The number of corona patients is increasing day by day in the upazila.





At the same time, the corona-infected people face financial hardships. For this reason, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina provides financial assistance to corona patients." I have already received an allocation of Tk 50,000 from the district administration, she said, adding that the money will be distributed among corona patients in the upazila.









---Kamruzzaman Al Riyadh, Shaistaganj, Habiganj

