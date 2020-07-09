'Name-only' online TV journalists sued

Liton Hossain Zihad and Shakhawat Hossain Shaheen



A case has been filed against 'name-only' online TV journalists in Brahmanbaria for posting defaming videos and statuses on social media against journalists including a member of Brahmanbaria Press Club. Brahmanabria Press Club Member Secretary Dipak Chowdhury Bappi filed the case against Liton Hossain Zihad, managing director of a 'name-only' online TV, and his younger brother RJ Shakhawat Hossain Shaheen, chief video editor of the TV.







According to the case statement, the accused are name-only journalists. The deceive people in the name of journalism. Accused Zihad posted defaming and objectionable status against the members of Brahmanbaria Press Club on his Facebook wall. Another accused Shaheen also uploaded offensive videos on Facebook.





The statuses on social media will create enmity, hatred and malice in professional communities, deteriorating the law and order, the case statement also said. Journalist Dipak Chowdhury Bappi, plaintiff of the case, said, "We are always against fake journalism. But we welcome proper journalism with ethics." Istiaque Ahmed, OC (Opeation) of Brahmanbaria Police Station, said, "A case has been filed in this connection. We are trying to arrest the accused."

