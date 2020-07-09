Matters of the mindset





The United States last Thursday saw the largest increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, more than 50,000 infected in a single day. The pattern is more or less the same all over the world except for a few exceptions.







The virus is relentless and does not show any signs of abating. At this point it has touched almost all of us in some way or the other, whether it is someone you know who has contracted it, to someone you know who has lost the fight to it or someone who has been laid off.







The economy all over the world has slowed down. Businesses and us, as individuals, are trying our best to navigate through a tough situation. Everyone is under a lot of stress. It is not just from the virus but from rising inequalities and financial states.





The stress of the unknown, stress of joblessness, stress of health, stress from some non-compliant people, for example, who refuse to wear masks in public or social distance, stress from conflicting messages about recommended actions, stress of how long this will continue.







This all affects our physical and mental health, and this is the time where our Mindset Matters. We are using the term “Social Distancing” but perhaps a better term would have been “Physical Distancing”.





The reason is simple. Are we really socially distancing ourselves? I have been in fact in touch with family and friends many times more. In fact, friends whom I normally get to speak sometimes once in six months, we have all been connected through Zoom on a regular basis. It brought back a lot of nostalgia. But the point is, even a change of terms can reduce the anxiety.





We all keep hearing the term the “New Normal”, which gives us this picture in our minds of impending unexpected changes. Coping and adapting to change is hard and that leads to anxiety. Dr. Craig Cheifetz likes to call it the Next Norm.





It is not a thing but he defines it as a spectrum of possibilities that change from one week to another, changes in our personal lives, workplaces and health. The idea is that if you are wondering what the new normal will look like, this is it, you are living it. It may be one point in the spectrum and there may be a hundred others, but this is it.







Once you accept this there is more flexibility to adaptation. Work on things you can control and be flexible with the ones you cannot. None of us wish Covid-19 ever happened but as a result of it we will be stronger as persons, as organizations, in technology and how we share science to attack problems. There are the anxieties but at the same time there can be gains in efficiencies, quality of life and mental wellbeing.





Attitude is contagious. If you are positive happy you will subconsciously affect your family, friends, coworkers, clients and anyone you interact with. It is the same with anxiety, it is contagious as well.







So everyone has to step up to be a leader, whether as a leader in the family or as a leader in the organization as there are people who look up to you and will be impacted positively or negatively from your energy levels. Also, if you are in an organization a negative attitude will make teammates as well as clients stay away from you.





As I mentioned there are things that we can control and things that we can be flexible about. With many working from home it is a major adjustment. Some of us face what can be called a Blur day. There is no difference between Sunday, Monday, Tuesday or any other day of the week. It is the same thing with time. It is important for us to set a schedule for ourselves.







One of the things that I do is have a weekday checklist and a weekend checklist. It is a good feeling to check tasks off. If you are participating in a Zoom meeting, get ready as if you were going to work, wear a nice shirt, maybe not a tie but no need to look like you just woke up.





n The times have not only disrupted our lives but the normal hours we operate. While we are trying to get things done the best way possible, and while we are trying to be helpful to each other it is best to avoid work texting at maybe dinner time or weekends. If you are the one receiving the text or call you can put the phone on airplane mode because it is also important to let your brain unwind.





There is so much that can drain your energy. It can be what someone posts, the news and then sensational news that may not be true. This is something we have to find our own way to deal with. Maybe limit the news to 30 minute news shows, when it is repetitive. If you are getting the news through apps as important as it is to keep on top of it, try to maybe find a source which you find is relevant.







Even then, before reacting look at the source of the news, whether from verifiable government organizations or major hospitals or research centers. Unfortunately there is not much known and so we just have to rely on expert opinion and anecdotes. So it is important to factcheck before letting the news affect you emotionally.





Right now we do not have the hour-long commute if you are one of those who still has to go to work. Even so, you may be closed to clients or face limited clients so basically you may have that extra time. So you can use that extra time to get into a plan to work out and set a goal. My coworkers and I sometimes take a walk individually around the block after lunch.





Do things to make it memorable, plan to teach your children life lessons, the art of cooking, cleaning the bathroom. Clear up that basement that you have been planning for a decade now.Don’t delay that plan to eat healthy food until later; this is a good time to start it as a project. If you are into biking, team up or make an accountability partner. If you do not complete a number of miles that day you will order dinner to be sent to your partner’s home.





Sleep is important. Alcohol does not give you quality sleep so avoid that. Avoid checking your phone or watching Netflix since you do not have to rush to work in the morning. It is important to keep up the regular regimen.





It is a great time to catch up on reading and self-development. Take some online classes if you can. Many well known universities offer free classes.Also, if you can help others who may not be in the same situation you are. The help can be as simple as doing grocery for an elderly neighbor.





There is no really gospel here but I have seen family and friends find creative ways to make most of the situation. It is your mindset which will dictate your life now and post Covid-19. You can look back 10 years later and think that it was a terrible time or you can look back and remember this is where you got to know your neighbors, reconnected with family and friends and came out stronger and better as a person realizing what your real priorities of life are.



The writer is based in

Maryland, USA



Leave Your Comments