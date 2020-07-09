'Bangladeshi women move forward in trade success'



Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said Bangladeshi women have come a long way in terms of trade success and the government is providing necessary assistance to women in domestic and international trade.





"About half of the country's manpower is women. The present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken all possible steps to utilize this huge female manpower productively. As a result, many women have succeeded in trading," he said.





The minister said this while speaking at a virtual high level political forum discussion on 'She Trade Outlook' on Tuesday night, said a press release on Wednesday. The United Nations (UN) and The World Trade Organization (WTO) organized the discussion in association with ITC Geneva Office, reports BSS.





In his speech, Tipu said loans and necessary assistance are being provided to women entrepreneurs through Small and Medium Entrepreneurs (SMEs). "As a result, the advancement of women, especially in the cottage industry, is mentionable," he added.





The Commerce Minister said women entrepreneurs are being given priority in international trade fairs and the government is providing them various assistances. So, the number of women entrepreneurs in Bangladesh has increased at a significant rate, he added. Tipu said women's chambers of commerce have been set up in districts, including Dhaka. "





Twenty percent of the loans of around Taka 20,000 crore in the industrial sector are being given to the women entrepreneurs through SMEs. Bangladesh is the second largest exporter of readymade garments in the world. About 45 lakh workers are working in this sector and about 80 percent of them are women," he added.





