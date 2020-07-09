Katrina's photography skills

Katrina Kaif, who has been quarantining with her sister Isabelle Kaif at her Mumbai residence, seems to be making the most of her time. She has been keeping her fans updated with her activities through social media.







The 'Dhoom 3' actress has now taken to photography. And her subjects are the often-forgotten small things that crop up in our lives. Katrina shared some snaps, showing things around her house and scenic vistas outside her window. From her books and her guitar to the cloudy sky and a small green patch, Katrina has captured them all beautifully.





She took to Instagram to share these pictures along with a selfie and a photo of her sister Isabelle Kaif. "I hope you liked my pictures. I took all of them from home. There is beauty all around if we look.," she posted. The 'Bharat' actress has also been cooking, cleaning, working from home on her beauty brand, and learning to play musical instruments.

