Depp launches London tabloid court battle



Johnny Depp launched his legal action against Britain's The Sun newspaper on Tuesday in a case that is likely to delve into the private lives of the Hollywood star and his ex-wife actress Amber Heard.







Depp, the 57-year-old star of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" films, is suing the Sun's publisher, News Group Newspapers, and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, for libel over an article Wootton wrote in 2018 calling him a "wife beater".







Depp and Heard were pictured arriving separately at the court on Tuesday with Depp wearing sunglasses and a dark scarf around his face while Heard walked in, holding the hands of two women, wearing a red scarf around her face.





