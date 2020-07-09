Prabir Mitra recovers from coronavirus





Veteran actor PrabirMitra was diagnosed with coronavirus on June 22. Since then, the 77-year-old actor was in the hospital. However, he returned home on Tuesday after recovering, his son MithunMitra confirmed the matter.







MithunMitra said, "Father was admitted to Help and Hope Hospital in the capital on June 23 after contracting coronavirus. After 14 days of treatment, he was tested negative on Monday and brought home on Tuesday."







Despite having multiple diseases due to old age complications, PrabirMitra has won the battle against coronavirus due to proper treatment and strong morale. He is resting at home, he also said.







PrabirMitra used to live in a kind of stuck-at-house due to chronic knee illness including arthritis problems for a long time. But on June 20, he went to a relative's house. He has detected the virus there, according to his family members.

