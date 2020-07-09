Veteran journalist Rashid Un Nabi passes away



Veteran journalist AKM Rashid Un Nabi (Babu) died at a city hospital on Wednesday.He died around 8:35pm while undergoing treatment at BRB Hospital, said his daughter Farah Anika Aunanaya, reports UNB.





Aunanaya said her father had been suffering from pancreatic cancer since April last year and also received treatment from Indian hospitals but his physical conditions never improved.





After returning home, he was admitted to BRB Hospital four times as his condition worsened and his kidney, liver and lung failed.Rashid Un Nabi was a member of Jatiya Press Club and Dhaka Union of Journalists.





The senior journalist was born in Bogura. In his 45-year career, he worked at different media houses including Dainikbangla, Daily Banglar Bani, Desh Bangla, Ajker Kagoj, Ittefaq, Samakal, Amar Desh, Jugantor, NTV, Chanel One, Inqilab and Weekly Purnima. He was the Editor of Daily Samakal.





