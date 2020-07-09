Former BSS chief Deba P Barua no more



Former Managing Director and Chief Editor of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) Deba Priya Barua passed away at his Moghbazar residence on Wednesday morning. He died of old age complications. He was in his 90s.





Deba Priya Barua was a founder Trustee of Education, Science, Technology and Cultural Development Trust (ESTCDT), the founding Trust of Independent University Bangladesh (IUB).







Besides, he served more than a decade as a Director of Special Olympics, Bangladesh.Deba Priya Barua was a veteran journalist with longer than fifty years of experience on this track. He retired from BSS on 29 September 1996.



