Work with innovative thoughts



State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has urged the newly appointed officials of Dhaka Electric Supply Company Ltd (Desco) to work with innovative ideas to gain consumers' satisfaction.







He came up with the call officials while inaugurating a foundation training course of Desco through a videoconference on Wednesday. Bangladesh Power Management Institute (BPMI) organized the training course to train up newly appointed assistant engineers and assistant managers. Nasrul said, "You have to work with thoughts of coming out of the box."







With BPMI rector Mahbubul Alam in the chair, the virtual function was also addressed by Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, Power Secretary Dr Sultan Ahmed and Additional Secretary of Power Division Maqsuda Khatun. Nasrul Hamid said that the power distribution system is going to become fully automated and computerized. "So, officials of Desco have to be involved in the automated system."



