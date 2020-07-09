Bangladesh Navy medical equipment to Jatiya Sangsad

Bangladesh Navy provides health protection and safety equipment on Wednesday for MPs and officials working at Parliament Secretariat to fight the coronavirus. -Mostafizur Rahman/AA



Bangladesh Navy has provided various types of health protection and safety equipment to Members of Parliament (MPs) and officials working at Parliament Secretariat to fight with the coronavirus pandemic.





On behalf of the Bangladesh Navy, Captain M Akhter Hasan handed the equipment to Additional Secretary of the Parliament Secretariat M Nuruzzaman and chief health officer on Wednesday morning.They provided 2800 masks, 1300 hand gloves, 120 personal protective equipment (ppe), 70 special safety goggles, 120 hand sanitizers, 110 face shields and 9 IR Thermometers.





Bangladesh Navy has taken the program from its own funds to ensure health safety of Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Chief Whip, Whips, MPs and officials working at the Parliament Secretariat.







Bangladesh Navy also provided safety equipment to various government organizations and hospitals to ensure heath safety of officials, doctors, nurses and health workers.In addition to managing the situation, Bangladesh Navy is regularly conducting various awareness programs in coastal regions and distributing foods to the poor and helpless people.

