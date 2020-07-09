India for early, safe repatriation of Rohingyas

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar addresses the media after holding a bilateral meeting with Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen in Dhaka last year . -File Photo AA



India has said that it feels urgency of an early, safe sustainable repatriation of Rohingyas who were displaced from their place of origin in Myanmar's Rakhine.





Indian External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said this in a letter to his Bangladesh counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen. The letter was issued on July 2.





Indian External Affairs Minister said, ''We remain appreciative of the humanistic sprit of the government and the people of Bangladesh in hosting displaced people from the Rakhine state of Myanmar.







As a neighbor of both Bangladesh and Myanmar, we fully understand the urgency of this issue and an early, safe sustainable repatriation of displaced persons from Rakhine is in the collective interest of all.''





''As we deal with the COVID pandemic, I would also like to reassure you to India's steadfast and continued support to the government and people of Bangladesh'', he added. Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar went on saying, ''Thank you for warm wishes on India's election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2021-2022.''





''We deeply value your support extended towards India's success at this election and look forward to a meaningful and a productive tenure at the UNSC,'' he added.







''India, as a firm believer of reformed multilateralism, will be keen to work with other partner countries in seeking comprehensive and innovative solutions to peace, development and security,'' said Indian External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.





