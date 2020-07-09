'Govt using DSA to hide scams'



BNP has alleged that the government is using the Digital Security Act against dissidents to hush up its graft and scams.Party's senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi came up with the allegation while addressing a virtual press briefing at BNP's Nayapaltan central office in the city on Wednesday.





Rizvi said, "There has been a case filing spree under the Digital Security Act to silence people. This act is being used indiscriminately against the free-thinkers so that people can't know about many massive scandals and graft incidents."







Stating that opposing the government does not mean to oppose the state, he said people are being implicated in treason cases for speaking against the current 'regime'. "So, we think the use of a Draconian law like the Digital Security Act against innocent people is a serious injustice and sin."







