Be alert to contain coronavirus spread during Eid: Quader



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has urged all to remain alert to prevent coronavirus transmission during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.





He came up with the call while addressing a virtual press conference from his official residence in the city on Wednesday.Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "All should avoid gatherings and follow health guidelines during the Eid holiday."





Quader said that a section of dishonest people are cheating people during the coronavirus crisis in samples testing, issuing certificates and plasma donation. The government has taken a strong stance against all these scams and irregularities.Such deception is nothing but a ruthless trade over helplessness of people, he said.





