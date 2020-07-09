Journalists have lots to do: Angela Merkel



German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said that the flow of reliable information during the coronavirus pandemic is very important and journalists have lots to do in this regard. Angela Merkel made these remarks on Tuesday while speaking at a program in Berlin.





Germany has started playing its role as the president country of European Union (EU) Council for next six months. A program was hosted to exchange views on the media policy of EU in which Angela Merkel spoke. Angela Merkel further said that coronavirus pandemic has brought about new challenges for mass media and Europe.







She expressed hope that the values, diversity and independence of European Union would be helpful to overcome this crisis.EU Vice President for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova, German Mass Media Minister Monika Grutters and Deutsche Welle Director General Peter Limbourg attended the event.





Monika Grutters said that Germany looks forward to discussions among the EU countries on how to get authentic information more easily. The German minister sought more transparency from the social networks. Monika Grutters laid emphasis on working to prevent the spread of wrong information and to protect freedom of speech.









---DW







