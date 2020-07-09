US will leave WHO on July 6, 2021: UN



The United States will leave the World Health Organisation (WHO) on July 6, 2021, the United Nations said on Tuesday, after receiving notification of the decision by President Donald Trump, who has accused the agency of becoming a puppet for China during the coronavirus pandemic.





Trump, who announced the decision over a month ago, has to give one-year notice of the US withdrawal from the Geneva-based body and pay all Washington's dues under a 1948 joint resolution of the US Congress. The United States currently owes the WHO more than $200 million in assessed contributions, according to the WHO website, reports Reuters.





After more than 70 years of membership, the United States moved to quit the WHO amid escalating tensions with China over the coronavirus pandemic. The virus first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year. The WHO has denied assertions by Trump that it promoted Chinese "disinformation" about the virus.





US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi described Trump's official withdrawal as "an act of true senselessness as WHO coordinates the global fight against COVID-19." "With millions of lives at risk, the President is crippling the international effort to defeat the virus," the Democratic leader posted on Twitter.





So far there have been nearly 12 million cases of the coronavirus and more than 540,000 known deaths worldwide, according to a Reuters tally, with about 25% of both cases and deaths in the United States.





