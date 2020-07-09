COVID-19 no more just a health problem: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addresses a virtual global summit of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in Geneva, Switzerland on Wednesday. -PID



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that the COVID-19 pandemic is no more just a health problem, rather it is a full-fledged economic and social crisis.She came up with the remarks while addressing a virtual global summit of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in Geneva, Switzerland on Wednesday.





Leaders from over 80 nations, as well as UN Secretary-General António Guterres and chiefs of other UN and international agencies also addressed the summit via video messages.







Sheikh Hasina said, "The global disaster has now put at risk the base of globalization and communication which we built with much efforts spending long time. The coronavirus pandemic is now no more just a health problem, it has turned into a full-fledged economic and social crisis throughout the world."





In a six-minute video address, Hasina documented how the country's readymade garment sector was hardest hit, losing billions of dollars of export orders and how millions of workers, across many industries, lost their jobs. "When the crisis began to unfold, we immediately announced a $12.1 billion stimulus package for various sectors of our economy, as well as support to different segments of our society," she said.





She outlined a number of emergency stimulus and social protection measures initiated by her government. These include about $1 billion for paying the wages of RMG workers and cash and other incentives to over 50 million people who lost their daily income during the pandemic.





The prime minister shared the plight of millions of Bangladeshi migrant workers and the devastating impact job losses are having on remittances in the country.At the event titled "ILO's 'Global Leaders' Day", Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina placed three point- suggestion. These are:



Firstly: Jobs of migrant workers at the overseas markets must be retained during this crisis;Secondly: In case of lay-off, compensation and other dismissal benefits must be paid in full along with ensuring their safety and health benefits; andThirdly: After the pandemic, these workers would have to be recruited for reactivating the economy.





Leave Your Comments