BFF member Babul infected with COVID-19



The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) executive member, BFF grounds committee's chairman and freedom fighter Fazlur Rahman Babul has been infected with coronavirus, said a BFF press release on Wednesday.





He is now undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital in the city. In a message on Wednesday, BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, senior vice president, vice presidents, general secretary, executive members, officials, standing committee and BFF employees wished for his speedy recovery.







