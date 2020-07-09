Feast on the 5-star menu from home with Le Méridien

To help people to recreate the five-star experience at home while maintaining social distancing, Le Méridien Dhaka is providing a takeaway menu. The menu will consist of various options – from healthy salads that will boost the immunity power of the body to gourmet meals and artisanal confectionary.

Maintaining full hygiene standard, the hotel’s kitchen is ready to deliver 3-5 course meals along with À La Carte menu of pizza, desserts, cakes, coffee, and grab and go options of burgers and sandwiches. The 3-5 course meals will vary from Local, Italian, and Arabic menu with a price range of BDT 3,900++ to BDT 6,500++ per person.

Now, diners can easily recreate Italian feast experience from home with 5-course meal consisting of Parmigiana Di Melanzane (eggplant, buffalo mozzarella, and tomato sauce), Verdure GrigliateAlleErbe (assorted grilled vegetable), Minestrone Toscano soup, Pizza (flavor of your choice), Lasagna Modenese, Pollo Alla Diavolo (chicken), dessert (choose from an array of options), and drinks.

In the meantime, diners can also recreate the Arabic atmosphere with a 4-course meal consisting of Arabic Cold Mezzeh (Hummus), Soup (Harira Soup), Dajaj Shish Taouk, dessert of your choice, Om Ali or fruits, and drinks.

Local takeaway menus will also be available consisting of salads, starters, main courses, desserts, and drinks. Le Méridien Dhaka is providing a set menu for 10 people consists of various Bengali salads, chutney, Hilsha Fry, Kacchi Biriyani, Beef Kalabhuna, Tandoori Chicken, Assorted French Pastries, Fruits, Drinks, and different other dishes for BDT 30,000++.

On this occasion, ConstantinosS. Gavriel, General Manager, Le Méridien Dhaka, said, “Despite the challenges that we are currently facing with the pandemic, the entire team of Le Méridien Dhaka is trying to adapt to new creative solutions to meet the demand of our cherished customers.







Backing the experts’ advice and efforts to encourage the public to maintain social distancing and to stay home, we are pleased to bring a takeaway menu for our guests. We want our valued customers to recreate the experience of Le Méridien Dhaka service at their home.”



