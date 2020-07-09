Leprosy can transmit within households to a lesser extent: New Study

What stops leprosy infections?
TLMI report shows that “A leprosy infected person, undergoing Multi Drug Therapy (MDT) treatment, will stop being infectious within 72 hours of starting treatment and, even before treatment, only a minority of those affected by leprosy are infectious.” According to the existing information about the disease, 95 percent of the world population is naturally immune to the disease.
TLMI report said that the latest findings will work as further evidence that leprosy is a mildly infectious and of course a curable disease. Experts’ suggestions After finding new information about the transmission of leprosy, the health experts suggested educating people about the early signs and symptoms of leprosy and to attempt to reduce any misconceptions or undue fear about the diagnosis.
They recommended annual re-examinations, and prioritise MB index households before PB index households in order to detect the highest number of new cases. Examination of one household where there is an MB index case is more likely to produce new cases at any time point in the routine surveillance period. When first seen, people contracted the disease should be warned about their continuing risk of developing leprosy.
Leprosy is not a curse Earlier in December 2019, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said “Leprosy is not a curse but should be identified and treated at an early stage.” She made these remarks while discussing with foreign delegates in Dhaka over the elimination of the disease from the country.
In Bangladesh, particularly Chattogram Hill Tracts and the northern region are leprosy-prone areas.PM Sheikh Hasina said “In the past, it was thought that leprosy was a curse. But it was not a curse at all. The disease is caused by bacteria (Mycobacterium Leprae).”