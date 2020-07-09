Leprosy can transmit within households to a lesser extent: New Study

A Contact Cohorts Analysis (COCOA) study, conducted in four districts of north eastern Bangladesh, disclosed that leprosy can transmit from an infected person to another who shares the same home although to a lesser extent.







The new findings, about the transmission of leprosy disclosed in the study, during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, will help global health experts in fighting to eliminate the disease from the globe with new action plans. Dr Cynthia Ruth Butlin of The Leprosy Mission England and Wales led the six- member research team that went through leprosy-related information of over 20 years in Bangladesh.







The report revealed that “Members who share the same home is at high risk of infection than for other members of their community.” TLMI said that this new research will change the way it has been tracing new cases and remained active globally to end the spread of the disease by 2035. However, TLMI said “There is not a high chance of catching leprosy, even if it is present in your home.”







“Less than two percent of people who lived with a person affected by leprosy will contract this disease,” the study revealed. TLMI expert team went through a close analysis of households of historic cases of leprosy in North western part of the country. They analyzed the new cases diagnosed within the households where already an infected person existed.







The research indicates that “It’s less than two percent of household members, which is a reminder that there is no need to isolate people affected by leprosy.”How will the new findings help TLMI? The new findings of the study are a valuable tool in fighting to end the leprosy transmission globally.

