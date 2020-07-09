Published:  01:26 PM, 09 July 2020

9 more people die with fever, cold-related problems in Cumilla

Nine people who had been suffering from fever and cold related problems died at Comilla Medical College hospital in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning.

Doctor Sajeda Khatun , assistant director of the hospital,  said so far 116 people died from coronavirus  and with coronavirus like symptoms at the hospital while 84  patients have been undergoing treatment at the hospital.
 
Eighty-one people have been infected with coronavirus  in the last 34 hours till Tuesday night, bringing the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 4,167.


