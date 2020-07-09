Regent Hospital scam: Rab arrest chairman Shahed’s associate





Members of Rapid Action Battalion on Thursday arrested a close associate of the chairman of Regent Hospital over issuance of fake coronavirus certificates from the hospital.

Sujoy Sarker, deputy director (media) of Rab Headquarters, said Tariqul Islam alias Tareque Shibli was arrested in a drive conducted in Nakhalpara area of the capital around 11am.

Important information was gleaned from him during primary quizzing, added Sujoy.

Rab conducted separate drives at the Uttara and Mirpur branches of Regent Hospital and arrested eight people on charge of issuing fake Coronavirus test reports in addition to charging the admitted covid-19 patients with exorbitant fees.

In further development, the head office of Regent group along with the both hospitals was sealed off and 16 people , including the chairman, were sued on charge of issuing fake coronavirus test reports.

On Wednesday, a Dhaka court put seven of the eight arrestees on a five-day remand while the rest one was sent to Tongi Juvenile Correction Center as he is below 18.

Leave Your Comments