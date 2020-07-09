JS passes bill raising age limit of BB governor to 67









Parliament passed the 'Bangladesh Bank (Amendment) Bill, 2020' on Thursday raising the age limit for appointing Bangladesh Bank governor to 67 years from 65.





Planning Minister MA Mannan in absence of Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal moved the Bill in the House and it was passed by voice vote.





The Bill was introduced in the House on Wednesday.





According to the Bangladesh Bank Order 1972, no person can remain in the governor post after the age of 65 years.

According to the Bill, the initiative has been taken to abolish the provision related to the age ceiling for the governor of Bangladesh Bank in the clause-5 of the Article 10 of the Bangladesh Bank Order 1972 for the public interest.





Since the 65-year age ceiling is fixed, it is not possible to consider many qualified candidates for the post of governor, despite having their relevant expertise and experiences in the financial sector.





And it is not even possible to reappoint someone, who have been serving in that position with distinction, once he or she crossed the age of 65.

Leave Your Comments