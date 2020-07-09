3 ‘drug traders’ killed in Cox’s Bazar ‘gunfight’





Three suspected drug traders were killed in a reported gunfight with members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) at Tulatoli in Ukhiya upazila of Cox’s Bazar district early Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Nur Alam, 45, son of Julur Mulluk, a resident of Konapara Rohingya camp in Bandarban district, Hamid, 25, a resident of Balukhali Rohingya camp and Najir Hossain, 25, son of Syed Hossain of Kutupalong Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar.

Tipped off, a team of BGB-34 conducted a drive near Goda Bridge around 3:45 am and challenged a group of people numbering 10-12, said Ali Haider Azad Ahmed, commanding officer of BGB-34.

Sensing presence of the border guards, the criminals opened fire on them, forcing them to fire back in self-defense that triggered the gunfight.

After a brief gunfight, the BGB members arrested three criminals with bullet wounds and took them to a local hospital where doctors declared them dead.

Two BGB men were also injured during the gunfight, he said.

Three lakh Yaba pills, two pipe guns and five cartridges were recovered from the spot.





So far, BGB-34 members have arrested 89 people along with 11,41,297 Yaba pills worth Tk 34.23 crore in separate drives from January 1 till date. Nine suspected Yaba traders were killed in gunfighst during this period, said a press release of BGB-34.

Leave Your Comments