Buriganga launch capsize: ‘Mayur-2’ launch owner held in city













Police arrested the owner of ‘Mayur-2’ launch from his residence in city’s Sobhanbagh area early Thursday in connection with the launch capsize in the Buriganga River that claimed 34 lives on June 29.

Rezaul Karim Bhuiya, sub-inspector of Sadarghat River Police Station, said a team of police arrested Mosaddek, 55, from his residence around 3 am.

He will be produced before a court with seven-day remand prayer.





Read Also: Buriganga death toll climbs to 33





On June 29, Dhaka-bound ‘MV Morning Bird’ launch carrying around 150 passengers from Munshiganj sank after being hit by ‘Mayur-2’ near Shyambazar in the capital’s old town.

Bodies of 34 people were recovered after the launch capsize.

Mohammad Shamsul, sub-inspector of Sadarghat River Police Station, filed a case with South Keraniganj Police Station the following day.

On July 7, police arrested a staff of the launch identified as Abdus Salam and he was put on a three-day remand by a court on that day.

Leave Your Comments