US provides COVID safety equipment to Bangladesh Police









The USA embassy here has donated essential personal protective equipment (PPE) to Bangladesh police as part of continued U.S. support for Bangladesh’s COVID-19 response efforts.





USA Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller and representatives of the US Military’s Indo-Pacific Command handed over the supply to Inspector General Police (IGP) Dr. Benazir Ahmed at police headquarters in the capital on Wednesday, a US Embassy press release said here today.





The USA government has so far provided nearly 43.4 million US dollars in aid to combat COVID-19 in Bangladesh while additional support and technical assistance are also being provided through the US departments of defense and agriculture as well as centers of disease control and prevention.





The equipment delivered today includes 4,000 KN95 surgical masks, 3,200 200-milliliter bottles of hand sanitizer, 4,000 pairs of surgical gloves, 550 pounds of powdered bleach, 22 disinfectant backpack sprayers, 700 face shields, and 25 infrared thermometers, all of which the United States purchased locally from Bangladeshi companies.





The US embassy here hoped that this PPE supply will ensure police remain protected while they ensure the safety and security of all as the Bangladesh Police are a critical part of the first line of defense against COVID-19.





“Bangladesh’s police and other first responders, together with health care workers, customs officials, people who work in grocery stores and pharmacies, journalists, and volunteer organizations perform remarkable acts of service every day, they are genuine heroes,” said the US embassy here.





The United States remains committed to working in partnership alongside Bangladesh to fight this pandemic and to further strengthening our countries’ already deep ties, it added.





The US Embassy Dhaka is providing assistance to organizations throughout Bangladesh, building on more than $1 billion in health assistance provided to Bangladesh over the past 20 years that emphasizes long-term US commitment to helping ensure access for all countrymen to quality, lifesaving healthcare.

