Covid-19: US-Bangla brings bank 159 Bangladeshi nationals from Doha













A special flight of US-Bangla Airlines brought back 159 Bangladeshi nationals stranded in Qatar on Thursday.

“A US-Bangla special flight, carrying stranded Bangladeshis, landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 7:30 am,” said a press release.

US-Bangla Airlines has operated the special flight under the auspices of Bangladesh Air Force Welfare Trust to facilitate the repatriation of Bangladeshi expatriates stranded in Qatar.









The special flight was operated on the Dubai-Dhaka route with US-Bangla Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

Due to the outbreak of Covid-19, a large number of expatriate Bangladeshis were stranded in various countries for more than three months.

Leave Your Comments