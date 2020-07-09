Three-day India global week event kicks off





In his inaugural address at the India Global Week 2020, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the government is equally focused about the health of economy and health of people even as coronavirus pandemic continues to take toll.





Recounting the steps taken by the government so far to revive Indian economy, Narendra Modi said that there are opportunities in India’s sunrise industries and we are opening our doors to global investors.





“India awaits you all,” he said, adding that the country remains one of the most open economies in the world. “We are laying a red carpet for all global companies to come and establish their presence in India. Very few countries will offer the kind of opportunities India does today,” Narendra Modi said.





The event is expected to be attended by 5,000 participants from over 30 nations and is pitched as one of the biggest international events on India’s globalization. The three-day event will be held virtually in the wake of coronavirus pandemic and is themed “Be The Revival : India and a Better New World”.





“This forum brings together global thought leaders and captains of industry, who will discuss aspects relating to opportunities in India as well as the global economic revival post-COVID,” Narendra Modi tweeted a few hours before.





As the country imposed a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus, economic activities came to a grinding halt with major ratings agencies downgrading their India outlook. Reviving economy is now one of the key agendas of the government.





"Indians have the spirit to achieve what is believed to be impossible. No wonder that in India, we are already seeing green shoots when it comes to economic recovery," Modi said while addressing the India Global Week 2020.





Indians are natural reformers, India has ability to reform and rejuvenate, says PM.

