Diner Sheshe





"I came back to Kashmir a couple of days before the lockdown in March. As days passed, the number of cases kept increasing. The labourers in my locality would come to my place and request for some food or money- their employers had fired them and they had nowhere else to go.







I'd help with whatever I could afford but the thought that so many people were starving lingered in my mind. So, I gathered a few friends and cousins who were willing to donate, in cash and kind, and started giving out my number to all those who needed help.





Just before Eid, I got a call from a labourer- his kids were asking for new clothes for the festival. He said, 'Unhe kaise samjhaoon,' and started weeping and requested if I could help him out. I immediately transferred Rs.7000 to his account. A couple of days later, on Eid, he shared a photo of his kids wearing the new clothes. I can't even explain how I felt when I saw it!





I remember, before I left Delhi to come to Kashmir, my housemaid kept asking, 'Bhaiya wapas kab aaoge?', but I didn't have an answer for her. Recently, I called to check in on her and her daughter and found out she'd been thrown out of her house.





I felt guilty for not following up sooner and immediately transferred some money. She thanked me multiple times and blessed me and my family. In the last three months, we've managed to help over 500 families by donating around 7 lakhs. I know that there's much more to be done- the pandemic won't end anytime soon.





But what I've also realised over the past few months is that sometimes, it's not even about the money. People are just looking for someone they can share their woes with- and you can't put a price tag to that."





Humans of Bombay, Fb





Leave Your Comments