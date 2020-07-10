Editors Guild mourns deaths of D P Barua and Rashid-un-Nabi Babu



Editors Guild Bangladesh has mourned the deaths of former chief editor of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) D P Barua and eminent journalist Rashid-un-Nabi Babu.





In a condolence message on Thursday, Editors Guild president Mozammel Babu said, ''We have lost two renowned journalists. Both were the dedicated souls to journalism.





The deaths of D P Barua and Rashid-un-Nabi Babu are irreparable losses to Bangladesh's mass media.'' The Editors Guild president prayed for the salvation of the departed souls of the two journalists and expressed deep sympathy to the members of the bereaved families.

Leave Your Comments