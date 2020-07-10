Protests demanding 50% reduction in mess rent

Chhatra Federation President Golam Mustafa speaking at the protest



Activists of Bangladesh Student Federation (BSF) staged a human chain on Thursday emphasizing a two-point demand including at least a 50 percent reduction in mess rents. The protest took place in front of the Education Ministry around 12 pm.





The other demand is to provide a special subsidiary by the government to the mess owners who solely rely on mess rents and have no other sources of income. 60 to 70 percent of college and university goers are non-residents due to lack of residential facilities at their institutions and so they used to stay in messes on their own affords.







During the coronavirus situation, students went back to their homes in mid-March. But the mess owners continue to pressurize them up which causes unrest and anxiety to the students. Before the shutdown of academic institutions, many students use to do tuition to afford their needs. They lost their earnings and now can't afford their seat rents, pointed out BSF President Golam Mustafa.







He further stated, many student families are in dire need of food during the Corona epidemic. They are also struggling to get the minimum medical facility. It has become almost impossible for those financially strapped families to pay for their children's education or mess rent.BSF General Secretary Jahid Sujan, organizational Secretary Sadik Reza, Dhaka metropolitan office secretary Al Amin Rahman was present at the protest.

