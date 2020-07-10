Abe, Morrison share concern over East, South China Seas

The Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison shakes hands with the Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe during a bilateral meeting ahead of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, June 27, 2019. -Reuters



Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, shared serious concerns over various moves in the East and South China Seas in their video meeting on Thursday, a Japanese government spokesman said.





Asked at a media briefing if the two leaders' concerns expressed in the meeting were directed to China, Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Naoki Okada declined to elaborate. Australia too did not single out any particular country, though the meeting comes after several incidents involving China.





"They expressed serious concern about recent negative developments in the South China Sea, including the continuing militarization of disputed features, the dangerous and coercive use of coastguard vessels and 'maritime militia'," an Australian government statement read.





In April, Vietnam lodged an official protest with China following the sinking of a Vietnamese fishing boat it said had been rammed by a Chinese maritime surveillance vessel near islands in the disputed South China Sea. China claims most of the energy-rich South China Sea, within a U-shaped "nine-dash line" on its maps that is not recognized by its neighbors, several of whom have overlapping claims.







The United States has accused China of pushing its presence in the South China Sea while other claimants are pre-occupied with the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Australia's already tenuous relations with China took a nosedive in April when Mr Morrison's government called for independent investigators to be allowed to enter Wuhan to probe the origins of the coronavirus.





Since then, Beijing has imposed crippling tariffs on Australian barley, banned imports from four of its meat plants, and warned its citizens to avoid travelling to the US ally due to the risk of racist attacks. In turn, Australia has said Beijing shouldn't engage in "economic coercion", while Mr Morrison has stated his government is investigating ways it can provide safe haven to Hong Kong dissidents.





On Tuesday, Australia warned its own citizens that they risked "arbitrary" arrest in China following the detention of foreigners there on security grounds.Morrison in January scrapped plans to visit Japan in the year's early months due to his nation's bush-fire crisis.





He said in the statement that he wants to reschedule the trip "as soon as circumstances allow". Japan is Australia's second-largest trading partner and second-largest source of foreign direct investment. They entered into a free trade agreement in January 2015.









---Reuters, Tokyo





