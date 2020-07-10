Dua mahfil held for Dewan Kamal Ahmed

A munajat were offered for early recovery of corona-infected Nilphamari Municipality Mayor and District Awami League President Dewan Kamal Ahmed was held at the hall room of Mashiur Rahman Degree College in Sadar upazila of Nilphamari on Wednesday. -AA



A dua and milad mahfil praying early recovery of corona-infected Nilphamari Municipality Mayor and District Awami League President Dewan Kamal Ahmed was held at the hall room of Mashiur Rahman Degree College in Sadar upazila of Nilphamari on Wednesday. He is also the president of the governing committee of the college. Dewan Kamal Ahmed was infected with COVID-19 on July 4.







At the instruction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he was admitted into Bangladesh Specialized Hospital for better treatment on July 6. Presided over by Principal Shahidul Islam, the program was also addressed by Lecturers Ajaharul Islam Raja, Farhana Yesmin Emu, Assistant Professor Akhtarul Alam Raju, Vice Principal Tahmina Khatun and governing committee member Hafizur Rashid Monju.









---Raja Ahmed, Nilphamari



