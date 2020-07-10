Shaistaganj UNO infected with COVID-19

Shaistaganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sumi Akter



Shaistaganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sumi Akter has contracted with the coronavirus. Habiganj Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr Mukhlishur Rahman Ujjal confirmed it on Wednesday. Samples were recently provided to the National Institute of Laboratory Medicine and Referral Center in Dhaka.







UNO Sumi is among 28 people in the district, who have been diagnosed with the COVID-19 according to test reports on Wednesday. Since the report was received, UNO Sumi Akter has been in isolation at her home. According to health authorities, 862 people have been infected with coronavirus in Habiganj since April 11.









---Kamruzzaman Al Riyadh, Shaistaganj, Habiganj

Leave Your Comments