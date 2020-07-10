Curtain falls on a jovial soul!

Muhammad Kamal Uddin





After God infused soul in him, his heart started pulsating in a given rhythm in his mother’s womb for ten months gestation time. After that, by God’s will, mercy & benediction he saw the light of the world only to die in a given time when his mission of life was accomplished at the age of 72 years.







Yes, I am speaking of none other than my old friend and batch-mate in the civil service Muhammad Kamal Uddin who, having fought a long battle for more than half a decade with a massive brain stroke that left him only with a body without a functioning brain, died on July 02, 2020 leaving his members of family, friends, colleagues and well-wishers in the sea of grief.





I knew Kamal for more than a half century when we were together in the college and university in our prime time of youth. Our long relationship never exhausted, rather it thickened during different twists & turns of life. Kamal was a student of Economics in the Chittagong University, as I was, during 1969-70 academic year, when Chittagong University was still in burgeoning stage with only few departments housed in make-shift arrangements in few buildings and structures.







A daily hobbling bus ride from the city center on way to university campus in sultry summer days or rainy days was joyful in laughter with Kamal’s cheerful presence.







Kamal was always a connoisseur of awestruck pleasing anecdotes of varied interest ever since his youthful days. In marathon adda, he could mesmerize his friends circle by his eloquent jokes and laughter with his pleasing body language. His deep attachment with various socio-cultural activities was remarkable. Kamal Uddin High School near his homestead at Bakolia, Chittagong stands as living testament of his peerless dedication to education and social work.







Besides that he left behind him many other testaments to name of his commitment and dedication to social and philanthropic work and community up-liftment. Kamal was one of the founding members of Chittagong College’s sixty’s forum. He remained with his leadership and dedication there for long time until he was in good health.







During tumultuous time of our Liberation War when my clandestine camp from where we carried out our hit & run attack of guerilla battle tactic on enemies, was stormed and I became a most wanted man of the town by occupation forces; I found a new hideout at Kamal’s house for few days where I found Kamal much caring and keeping round the clock watch and vigilance on movements of occupation forces in the neighborhood and its beyond.





As an additional security, Kamal would cautiously watch the movement of one of our friends of blooming brilliance Nazimuddin Montu from the same locality and kept the news of my being there for short time in top secret with fear and anxiety that Montu, who was then suffering from mental disorder, would innocently leak the information which might seriously impede my activities as a guerilla freedom fighter in hiding, further leading to endangering my life.







Sensing the impending danger Kamal briskly bundled me off to other friend Kaiyum’s and Taher’s houses to stay for few more days. As repeated shifting of clandestine hideout during War time was a routine exercise for guerilla freedom fighters, I whisked out from there for other destinations with my mission to hit and run. I had many more episodes with Kamal, to reveal during the time of Liberation War, who later joined our caravan as co-fighter in guerilla warfare.





After the country became independent in 1971, Kamal and I traveled to Dhaka and checked-in one Hotel, at Komolapur for a night before, in the following morning; we proceeded to Bangladesh Public Service (First) Commission at She-e-Bangla Nagar, Dhaka to face an interview in our pursuit to enter in the civil service.As I remember, in a retinue of his bridal party, I had a sleepless night at the wedding venue and remained there till dawn when Kamal took his newly wed bride back home.







During his long career in civil service, Kamal served as Deputy Commission (DC) in Sunamganj and Rangamati with good ¬¬name & fame and in that vein he was popularly known in Chittagong as DC Kamal. In his long career, he rose to higher echelon of civil service and served in different government offices with rapport. After his retirement from the services, side by side with entering in business for his livelihood anew Kamal devoted to social activities and contributed immensely.





As adage has it, ‘man proposes and God disposes! His lasting desires towards community development remained unfulfilled as he was unfortunately suffered a deadly brain stroke half a decade ago. During that long time, true, he was physically alive with pulsation of heart and pulse but virtually was clinically dead. In his sick bed, with his failed cognitive organs of body, he could only stare at his visitors in blank look with no functioning brain to recognize his friends and near & dear ones.







His family left no stones unturned for his treatment for long six years in sick-bed. His lady wife Farida Yasminbhabi served him un-relentlessly with her un-mitigating nursing skill to bring a ‘clinically dead man’ to life with a functioning brain. All her exemplary kind efforts and nursing towards her ailing husband, at last, stood futile when Kamal breathed his last after half a decade long sufferings.







His namaj-e-janaza was held briefly at his homestead at Sawanghata, Bakolia, Chittagong without a participation of big crowd, which could otherwise be of a mammoth gathering, because of prevailing extraordinary Covid-19 situation, leaving every human in gripping fear and anxiety. His mortal body was returned to earth in his family graveyard while his immortal soul, verily, flew back to its source --- Allah for resurrection in Allah’s merciful presence in the Day of Judgment.





“Kullu nafsin jayekatul mowt” (all living being has to have the taste of death). In his birth, Kamal cried and everyone surrounding him smiled. But in his death, only he smiled and rest of others around him cried.







He had an accomplished life. He has left behind his legacy of being a good husband, a good father, a helping friend and above all a good human being. I pray for the salvation of his departed soul. May Allah rest him in eternal peace and bestow enough strength and forbearance on the members of his family to endure the loss. Ameen.





The writer is a freedom fighter and former Civil Servant.

Leave Your Comments